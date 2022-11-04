Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMMF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.