SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,650,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy



SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

