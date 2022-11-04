Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 292,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 345.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 384,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

