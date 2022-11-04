Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

