Susquehanna Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $36.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rambus by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

