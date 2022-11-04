Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYF. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

