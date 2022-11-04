T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

