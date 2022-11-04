T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.