TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,000.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($23.12) and last traded at GBX 1,992 ($23.03), with a volume of 384188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884 ($21.78).

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 447.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,794.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.70.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

