TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,744 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

RGLD opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.