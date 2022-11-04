TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,500 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of WABC opened at $60.55 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

