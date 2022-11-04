TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 103.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 114.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,745 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.