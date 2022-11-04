TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

