TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 85,408 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

