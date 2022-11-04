TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $43,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $27,929,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

