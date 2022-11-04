TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $79.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

