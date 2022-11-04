TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

KMX opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

