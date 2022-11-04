TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Zscaler Stock Performance

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

