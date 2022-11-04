TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Post worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Post by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

