TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MGY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 71.41%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

