TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

NYSE HUBB opened at $235.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

