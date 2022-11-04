TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Farfetch worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,138,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,602,000 after purchasing an additional 552,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 55.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,943,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 695,396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Farfetch by 141.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Farfetch Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.80. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

