TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

