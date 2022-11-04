TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 235,784 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of CI Financial worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CI Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 816,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CI Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 150.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $9.52 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1411 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.