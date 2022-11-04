TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,976 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Option Care Health Trading Up 1.0 %
Option Care Health stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.
OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
