TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,370 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after acquiring an additional 359,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.70 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.