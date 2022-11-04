TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $86.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

