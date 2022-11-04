Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.95

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 12754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $9,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 337.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 174,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 614.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 430.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.