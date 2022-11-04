Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 893.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 111,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,292 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $27.72 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,845 shares of company stock valued at $253,814. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

