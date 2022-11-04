Teradata (NYSE:TDC) vs. SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Head-To-Head Contrast

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -107.95% -18.98% -15.28% Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SentinelOne and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 5 13 0 2.72 Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $39.11, suggesting a potential upside of 95.75%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $48.11, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Teradata.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Teradata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million 27.41 -$271.10 million ($1.21) -16.51 Teradata $1.92 billion 1.64 $147.00 million $0.73 41.12

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teradata beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

