Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

TEX stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

