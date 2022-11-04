Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Critical Review

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 3 6 0 2.67 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $67.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 68.67% 8.50% 5.99% Broad Street Realty -35.07% -24.29% -4.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Terreno Realty and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $221.93 million 18.78 $87.25 million $2.28 24.20 Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.02 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

