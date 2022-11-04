Thad Jampol Sells 2,500 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10.

INTA stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

