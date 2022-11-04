The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Insider Buys £12,687.84 in Stock

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein acquired 14,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £12,687.84 ($14,669.72).

The Diverse Income Trust Stock Performance

DIVI opened at GBX 88 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.17 million and a PE ratio of 488.89. The Diverse Income Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 82 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.53.

Get The Diverse Income Trust alerts:

The Diverse Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Diverse Income Trust’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.