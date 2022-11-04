The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.61.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

