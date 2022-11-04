The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

