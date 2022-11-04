The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 178.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 439,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

