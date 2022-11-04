The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 167,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

