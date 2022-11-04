The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $2,570,540.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,195,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.