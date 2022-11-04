Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Tilray Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

