Timothy J. Keenan Sells 9,154 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.51. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

