TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $246.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.98.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

