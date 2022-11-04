TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $7.55. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 3,113 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

