Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 390.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.20 ($4.51).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.03) to GBX 470 ($5.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.69) to GBX 371 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.32) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 425 ($4.91) to GBX 370 ($4.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Trainline Stock Performance

TRN opened at GBX 310.70 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -124.28. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.69 ($4.82).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

