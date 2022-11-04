Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

