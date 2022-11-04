TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $63.83

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.83, but opened at $56.50. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 3,817 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $772.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 83,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

