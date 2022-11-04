Trent Lund Buys 1,666,667 Shares of Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK) Stock

Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK – Get Rating) insider Trent Lund purchased 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.01 ($19,480.52).
Wrkr Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Wrkr
See Also
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wrkr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrkr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.