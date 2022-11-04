Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trex traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 47442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.