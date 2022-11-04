TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 91.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

