Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Down 6%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $56.31. Approximately 5,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,255,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

