Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

